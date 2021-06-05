Wilma Jean Schoenenberger
September 13, 1936 - June 3, 2021
Jean was born in Stuart, Nebraska to Rose and Ferdinand Kaup. She was the last of eight children and was raised on a farm where the family enjoyed living and working together.
She married Neil Schoenenberger in 1955 in Stuart, Nebraska, and the couple moved to Ogden, Utah in search of more opportunities. They raised five children together and later divorced.
Jean attended Weber State College later in life, and earned her RN degree in nursing. She spent many years working in the labor and delivery unit at Saint Benedicts Hospital, and later worked in nursing homes where she loved caring for her elderly patients. Her love of the medical field inspired her to donate her body to the University of Utah in hopes that others might be helped.
She loved all animals, and in her last years, was always happy to see Kristoff, her caretaker Debbies' goat. She was always ready to travel, and had many great adventures in Europe and Egypt. She also was content to do crossword puzzles, eat Snickers bars, and watch her beloved Cornhuskers play. She also was a member of Holy Family Parrish and loved going to Mass.
She was the best Grandma any child could have, and spent a great deal of time doing trips , activities, and sleep overs. She leaves seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
She is survived by four children and one daughter- in- law. Rebecca Wray, Karen Hughes(Dale), Scott (Rita )Schoenenberger, Jeff( Keri) Schoenenberger, and Kathy Schoenenberger. She was preceeded in death by her son, Gary Schoenenberger, and son-in-law Gary Kearl. She is also survived by one sister Nita Hytrek.
Moms' wishes were to have no funeral, just a private family celebration of life.
May God hold and keep you in his arms