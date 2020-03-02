1924 ~ 2020
Wilma McFarland Storey, 95, passed away February 26, 2020. She was born April 25, 1924 to Orma Carver and Thomas Fenton McFarland in Plain City, Utah. She graduated from Weber High School.
Wilma married John Blake Storey; they had three children, Wynn (Lucy) Storey, Ruth Ann (Jacob Hoogland) Storey and Brad Storey. They later divorced. She retired from H.A.F.B.
Wilma is survived by her children; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her former husband; parents and all her siblings.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 W 1975 No. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: