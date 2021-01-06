Winifred Grace Pittman Hall
April 5, 1931 - December 30, 2020
Winifred (Winnie), passed away peacefully on December 30, 2020.
She was born in Reno, Nevada on Easter Sunday April 5, 1931 to Thomas Arnold Pittman and Edvina Sophia Jeppson.
Winnie was raised in Yerington, Nevada with her sister Hazel. She graduated from Yerington High School. She furthered her schooling and received a BA in education at Westminster College in SLC Utah in 1952.
Winnie is a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She taught elementary school in Ogden and Weber County school districts for over thirty years. Most of this time was spent teaching at North Ogden Elementary where she retired in 1991. She loved teaching and loved all of her students. She often spoke of the wonderful accomplishments her students had. She could not walk into a store without several of her former students recognizing her and coming up to share cherished memories of their early school years.
She met George Hall at Westminster. George told the story of when he first saw her sitting on the steps and how he liked her legs. They were married in 1952, the day after Winnie graduated from Westminster. She liked to tell the story of how difficult it was planning a graduation and a wedding at the same time. Together they raised three boys; John, Richard, and David. They lived in North Ogden all their married lives.
Her favorite things to do were needle point, cross stitch, embroidery, reading, and working in her yard. Winnie spent many years collecting swans of all types. During the summers she would spend many hours working on the Hall family fruit farm sorting and packing cherries and peaches.
Winnie loved her dogs and cats, and you would not be able to be in her home without either a dog or cat jumping in your lap. She looked forward to the sisterhood she had with her many friends attending her monthly PEO and circle meetings.
Winnie is survived by her three children; John, Richard (Sandy), David. Grandchildren: Reed (Krista) Mathew, Michelle and Lisa, Great Grandchildren, Morgan and Mason.
Winnie was preceded in death by her husband George, parents, sister Hazel.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Our House Assisted Living in Ogden and to the staff at Encompass Hospice for all their care and support.
Private Family Services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A livestream link will be available on Winnie's obituary at www.leavittsmortuary.com
Interment will be at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, Ogden Utah.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Cure Foundation (www. Alzcure.org) or to the Smith-Magenis Syndrome research (prisms.org).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com