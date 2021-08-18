Winston Roland White
December 2, 1953 - August 9, 2021
Phoenix, AZ-"The Whisky Man" est. 1953 in Ogden, UT.
Our dad -The tallest. The strongest. The fastest. The smartest. Most handsome. The Rock Star. Everyone's best friend. Babies gravitated to him. The most popular, the most social, the football star, the artist, the one who stood up for the bullied, who touched lives and went against the grain and made fast friends with everyone he came across. He kept lifelong friends, because he loved people. He didn't care if you were homeless or royalty..he treated everyone the same. He had 8 children and 15 grandchildren. He remembered every birthday, without a calendar. We were just written on his heart. He loved to brag about his grandkids to anyone who would listen. They all loved their grandpa deeply. He truly loved his family and was close with all of his siblings, cousins, nephews and nieces. He also knew the greatest amount of loss a man should have to endure. And he never let it turn him cold. He still managed to sing and write poetry and reach out to people and create. He was ART in a body. He captured your essence in his photos, snapped your emotion in just the right moment. He told stories through his poetry, expressing his grief and his anger through his pen. He lived for music, saxophone, drums, keyboards, anything he could find to play, even just his beautiful deep singing voice. His harmonica though, man did that bring him joy, and he could PLAY! He could instantly accompany any musician, any style. He just loved to play, to be part of the songs that make up life. He always said he was heading out to be a Rock Star. And he WAS. He touched so many lives. He lived free and in the moment and simply. But he was not simple. He was complicated and intelligent and imperfect and magnetic and dynamic. What a life he lived!
Preceded in death by his parents Marshall N. White & Jessie Glodene (Bell), his sisters Tommie (Watkins) and Daphne (White-Bradley), and his daughter Stephanie. Survived by his children Rabi, Veronica (Aundrae), Manjanique (Lorenzo), Leilani, Ella, Nia (AJ) and Bronson and his 15 grandchildren, sisters Sammie (Ellis), Onetia (White), brother Ronald and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and many special friends, The Sawyer family and his longtime group of friends "The Bacon-Heads".
Celebration of life to be held on Saturday September 4, 2021 at 3 pm at the Marshall White Center 222 28th St, Ogden, UT 84401. Services will be livestreamed on Winston's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com.