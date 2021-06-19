Wolfgang Flint Morrison
June 5, 2000 - April 12, 2021
Wolfgang Morrison was born in Salt Lake City on June 5, 2000, and passed away in Ogden on April 12, 2021. He was born to Jayne (Herring) Morrison and Barry Morrison, and spent much of his childhood in Magna, after which he moved to Layton where he attended Northridge High School and graduated in 2017. Early on, Wolfgang developed an interest in military history, which led him to become a member of the Northridge HS Marine Corps Junior ROTC Program as well as the Army ROTC Program at Weber State University. At Weber State, Wolfgang was an Anthropology major (with an Archaeology emphasis) and a Criminal Justice minor, demonstrated a high level of commitment to his studies, and was well-liked by faculty, staff, and fellow students. He completed major and minor coursework at an impressive pace, and in recognition of his near fulfillment of graduation requirements, Weber State University will award Wolfgang with a posthumous bachelor's degree in Anthropology. During the last two years of his life, Wolfgang was engaged in archaeological field work in eastern Idaho, working at two prehistoric occupation sites in Birch Creek Valley. As in the classroom, Wolfgang demonstrated a high level of commitment and diligence in the field, going the extra mile to get the job done, typically with a smile on his face. As a college student, Wolfgang supported himself by working for a private security contractor, and purchased a home in Ogden last year - quite an accomplishment for someone so young. Wolfgang was preceded in death by his brother Sean, and is survived by his parents, sisters Bridgette and Alyssa, niece Raya, aunt Darcy Kilfoyle, and cousin Donovan Kilfoyle. He was a quiet, contemplative young man, and seemed to maintain a mostly positive, upbeat perspective on life despite a childhood that at times was quite challenging and far from ideal. Wolfgang left this world much too soon with a great deal of potential that will never be realized, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Leavitt's Mortuary of Ogden.