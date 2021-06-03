Wyatt Ercanbrack
January 22, 1979 - May 19, 2021
On May 19, 2021, our beloved Bro-Man-Homie-Dude, Wyatt, passed away peacefully due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Wyatt was a son, a brother, an uncle, a father, and a friend to many. Wyatt is survived by his two sons, Michael, and Ryker. Wyatt brought joy to his Father Scott, his mother Mary, his sister Hollie, his brother in-law Scott, his two nephews Ethan and Seth, his niece Talia, and a long relationship with Danielle Davis. Wyatt will always be remembered for his contagious laugh, his animated personality and storytelling, and his willingness to always do the dishes after Sunday family dinner. A special thank you to the whole team of staff in the ICU at Ogden Regional for the incredible care Wyatt received.
A celebration of life will be held on June 5, 2021, from 1-3 pm at the Provident Funeral Home at 3800 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84403.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to an account for Wyatt's son, Ryker Ercanbrack, at Goldenwest Credit Union.