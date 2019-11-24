March 2, 1960 ~ November 20, 2019
On November 20, 2019, a golden heart stopped beating, Wyatt Eugene Scott Cole, 59, passed away from Frontal -^Temporal Dementia. He was born March 2, 1960, to Roger and Nancy (DeVoe) Cole.
He married the love of his life, LeeAnn Dodge, on July 30, 1981. They shared a very special love for over 40 years. He taught by example how to be the best husband, father, grandpa and son-in-law.
He showed his girls how to be treated and left his sons-in-law with big shoes to fill. He was also a great example for his son (and best buddy) Brandon, teaching him how to be the best husband and father to his own family.
His family was his whole world. He was so proud of each and everyone of his children and grandchildren.
He loved unconditionally and without judgment. He was always happy, laughing and joking. He worked for Utility Trailer for 40 years where he made many friends. He loved to play sports and was a loyal and faithful 49er, Jazz and Ute fan. He also refereed little league football, high school football, basketball, soccer and lacrosse.
He leaves behind his loving wife; daughters Brittany (Tyson) Thomas, Kristen (Justin) Bill, Mandy (Chase) Syme; son Brandon (Tawnee) Cole; also, the stars in his eyes, grandchildren Aspyn and Cambrie Thomas, Kaya Bill, Kash, Porter and Boston Syme and Brycen Cole; brothers Rod (Linda) Cole, Terry Cole, Roger Jeff Cole, Cory (Melissa) Cole and a sister Teresa (Glen) Reynolds; many nieces, nephews and friends. Also, a very special father-in-law John Dodge, who loved Wyatt like a son.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Rick Cole and mother-in-law Darlene Dodge.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
Viewings will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday prior to the service from 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: