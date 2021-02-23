Wyatt Valentino Burnett Feb 23, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wyatt Valentino BurnettWyatt Valentino Burnett passed away on February 20, 2021. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden's Newgate Mall placed in receivership after loan default, to be auctionedNewgate Mall, after addressing financial woes, 'will be something different'Ogden couple launch crepe business, hope for good things despite pandemic jittersUtah governor says he won't sign transgender athlete bill in its current formMan pleads guilty in Ogden hit-and-run crash that critically injured scooter riderMorgan County struggles with effects of booming Weber River crowdsAmid national tumult, Weber County sheriff promotes calm, local readinessNew text-to-911 tech helps Utah police find possible kidnap victim in semi on the moveIRS, a major Ogden employer, recalling workers to offices as tax season gears up'It means the world to us:' Ogden, Ben Lomond girls basketball teams honor late Phil Russell +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Northern Utah leaders blast bill broadening who can handle new home inspections Judge rejects claims of unconstitutional care of intoxicated inmate who died in Davis jail While UTA eyes northward FrontRunner expansion, significant investment to existing system on the horizon Man held in alleged kidnapping, beating of woman in Ogden Utah committee approves bill to prevent local governments from restricting firearms Boys basketball playoffs things to watch: Davis trending up, a potential 2nd-round Layton-Davis game and Bonneville's defense Prep roundup: Both Layton Christian basketball teams advance to state semifinals Officers use Taser shots, police dog to quell Roy man after alleged intoxicated rampage