Wyn P. Holland

November 13, 1939 ~ July 17, 2019
Wyn Holland, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from causes related to advanced stages of Dementia. She was born on November 13, 1939, in Resolven, South Wales to Norman and Mary Perry. She was their only child.
She married Bruce B. Holland on March 1, 1958, and they had three daughters: Candy (Larry) Schenk, Kim (Vance) King and Tracey (Robert Archibald). They lived in Roy, Utah for 52 years until Bruce passed in 2015. Wyn moved to Lotus Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in November 2017. There she was supported by a wonderful staff as this terrible disease continued to steal her away.
Many thanks to Lotus Park and Comfort Worx Hospice for their loving care of Wyn. Debbie, you accomplished what no one else could in service to Wyn. Thank you.
A Memorial Service will be held at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Alzheimer's Association, Utah Chapter.
