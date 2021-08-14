Yoshio Miya
April 30, 1929 - August 4, 2021
Together Again
Our wonderful father passed away on August 4, 2021 at the George E Wahlen Veterans Home. He was born on April 30, 1929 in West Point, UT son of Yoshimatsu and Tono Miyagishima. He graduated from Davis High School class of 1947, he then joined the army and served his country. He came back home to Utah and married Dolly Atagi. He became a farmer and raised their family in Syracuse, UT.
Yosh liked to bowl in his younger years. He enjoyed trips to Wendover and watching any sports on TV.
He is preceded in death by his wife Dolly, his parents, brother Stu, and sister Yoneko. Survived by his son Scott Miya of Westminster, CO daughters, Karen (Ted) McCall of Paia, Maui, HI, Linda (Rich) Sowerby of Roy, UT and Tricia Miya of Kihei,Maui, HI. His grandchildren Mindon (Don) Weiss and Dylan (Suzie) McCall of Paia, Maui, HI, his great-grandchildren Benny, Reefy, and Skylar.
The family would like to thank the staff and all his caregivers at the VA home for their kind and loving care.
We will miss him a lot. Aloha Daddy.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
To express condolences visit www.premierfuneral.com