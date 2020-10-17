Yoshiro "George" Aoki
August 16, 1921 ~ October 6, 2020
Yoshiro "George" Aoki, age 99 of Ogden, Utah passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Born in Sapporo, Japan on August 16, 1921 to Kumata Aoki and Muume Miyaji. George graduated from Senshu University in Tokyo, Japan with a degree in Economics. He served as an Officer in the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II. Upon returning from the war, George worked for the American Consulate in Sapporo and married Yuko Yoshitaka on Sept 12, 1948 at Sapporo's Nakanoshima Jinja.
George and his family moved to the United States in 1953 where they lived with his father-in-law, Dr. Munagi Yoshitaka in Ogden, Utah. As a civilian computer programmer at Hill Air Force Base, George attended classes at Weber State College and received an Associate Degree. George continued his studies at the University of Utah. In 1966, George was employed by Hercules Bacchus in Magna, Utah as a Senior Systems Analyst until he retired in 1991. In his retirement, George was fortunate to audit calculus and physics classes under the Seniors Program at the University of Utah and was also employed as a tutor in the mathematics computer laboratory until his retirement in February 2019 at the age of 97.
George was very active in his community. In the past, he was President at both the Ogden Buddhist Church and the Utah-Idaho Buddhist Temple. One of his most notable achievements includes the pioneering of the Buddhist Churches of America Census which was initiated beginning 1969 utilizing the first computer coding programming language, FORTRAN. While this demonstrates his passion for both the Buddhist Church and computers, he was also a lifelong member of the Japanese Gardeners' Association.
George had 6 children: Yoshio - Ogden, UT; Minoru (deceased) (Sharleen) Las Vegas, NV; Michael (Patricia) Cleveland, OH; Lillian Aoki Narumi - Los Angeles, CA; Jenny Aoki Nikaido (Douglas) Denver, CO; James (Marisa) Ogden, UT; 6 grandsons, 5 granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons.
George was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, brother, his son Minoru, and his wife, Yuko, who passed away on September 2nd, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
With gratitude, in lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in the name of Yoshiro George Aoki to:
Ogden Buddhist Church
155 North Street
Ogden, Utah 84404