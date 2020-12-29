Yvonne Cooper
1928 ~ 2020
Yvonne Cooper, 92, died peacefully on Christmas Eve in Clearfield, Utah. Yvonne was born on July 1, 1928, in St George, Utah.
Yvonne is survived by her five children: Elizabeth Ortega, Cindy Haley, William Cooper, Kristine (Jim) Allen and Ron (Patty) Cooper; six grandkids; four sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11 am at the Aaron's Mortuary in Clearfield, 1050 S. State Street. Friends may meet with family prior to the service from 10:30 to 10:45 am.
Condolences may be sent to the family at aaronsmortuary.com.