Yvonne E. Mitchell Smith
Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Yvonne E. Mitchell Smith, 90, returned to her Heavenly Father on January 30, 2021. She was born to Charles William and Elvire Stegen Mitchell in Ogden, Utah on the August 15, 1930.
She attended school at Burch Creek Elementary, Riverdale Jr. High and graduated from Weber High School in 1948, where she was involved in Pep Club. She married Alden L. Smith in Ogden on Nov. 13, 1948. She lived in the same home on 40th and Adams for 60 years. In 1993 they built a home in Roy.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as the Primary First Counselor and Organist, Compassionate Service Coordinator for many years and lastly as a Relief Society Visiting Teaching Supervisor.
She worked at House of Fabrics and then at ZCMI in Ogden. She moved to the Viking Sewing Machine department. After retirement, she volunteered as a bus aide for the Ogden City School district, serving on the Special Needs bus. She also volunteered at the Ogden Regional Medical Center in the gift shop.
She is survived by her children: Scott (Joy) Smith, Craig (Susy) Smith, Susan (Dale) McLean and Brett Smith, who are all living in the area and have helped in her care. Also, 14 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alden, her brothers and their wives: Morris William (Ellen) Mitchell and Charles LeRoy (Alberta) Mitchell.
The family would like to thank the exceptional caregivers who loved their mother over these past few years: Joy Gardner, Susy Calinga, and Carmen Sivilo Calderon.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Myer's Mortuary in Roy, 5865 S. 1900 W. A viewing will be held on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067
The funeral services will be live-streamed on Yvonne's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com