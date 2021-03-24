Zane Lee Peterson
Zane passed away March 11, 2021. He was born December 22, 1938 to George Alma Peterson and Nora LaVerne Simpson in Ogden, Utah.
Zane worked at Valley Nursery and took pride in serving the customers. He loved animals and was known to rescue dogs. He enjoyed walking and started exploring at a young age collecting his favorite kind of rocks. Zane had a special interest in old pick-up trucks and also loved to sing.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Lewis Peterson, Lola Hanshaw, Wilma Donahue, John Peterson and Aaron Peterson. Zane is survived by sisters, Donna Martin and Carol Mills; brothers, Ted Peterson and Edward (Pat) Peterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 6 pm at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.