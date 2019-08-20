Our sweet, loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, Zelda Dalton Neilson, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was 89. She was born in Ogden, UT to James Lawrence Dalton and Zelda Butler Dalton. She graduated from Ogden High School.
She married the love of her life, Arlin W. Neilson and they spent 58 happy years together. They had one daughter, Bonnie Neilson Olson (Dennis) and four grandsons: Lance (Lisa) Olson, Lane (Melanie) Olson, Rustin (Tiffany) Olson and Slade (Kara) Olson; eight great-grandchildren: Jack Powell, Katy Olson, Emma Olson, Tyler Olson, Jace Olson, Sienna Olson, Savannah Olson and Kennedy Hines. She considered her family her greatest blessings and was happiest when she was involved in whatever they were doing. She loved them with all her heart.
She worked at American Linen in the office for many years and retired as a manager from The HAFB Restaurant 37 years ago.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and four sisters: Elsie Taylor, Vivian Strong, Marilyn Wright and Jean Bennett whom she greatly missed.
She was a member of the LDS Church.
A private graveside service was held on August 19, 2019, at the Huntsville Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: