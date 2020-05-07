Zoma Astle Kidd was born December 17, 1932, in Grover, Wyoming to Alma Paul Astle and Martha Caroline Dutson. She returned peacefully to the loving arms of her Savior on the morning of May 2, 2020. She was the youngest of 11 children. She had many happy memories of growing up on the family farm in Grover. Due to her father's health, the family left the farm during her teenage years and moved to Utah. Zoma graduated from American Fork High School in 1951.
While attending a dance with her older sister, she met her eternal companion, Elton B. Kidd. After meeting her for the first time, Elton told all of his friends, "You can have any girl, but stay away from Zoma. She is the girl I am going to marry."
Elton had joined the Navy and when he came home on leave, their courtship began. They were married on June 29, 1951, and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. While in the military, they lived for a few months in San Diego, CA, and then settled to raise their family in Layton, Utah. Zoma was a loving mother to her five children and dedicated her life to making them happy. She enjoyed quilting, sewing clothes for her children and their dolls, crocheting, painting, cooking, and making holidays extra special.
She was compassionate to others and lived a model life of service. As her children got older, Zoma also worked at Modo Day Dress Shop, the Clover Club Factory, and First Security Bank. She had a great sense of humor, gave the best hugs, and always found the silver lining in every situation. The church was always central in her life and she especially enjoyed working with youth sports and overseeing compassionate service. Hers was a house built on love, faith, and hard work. She lived for her children and believed in their ability to find happiness and success. After over 60 years of living in their home in Layton, she and Elton moved to Draper to be closer to the family as their health declined. Later in life, she battled dementia and eventually succumbed to kidney failure as her body began to shut down.
She is survived by her husband, Elton B. Kidd, their children; Randall E. Kidd (Bonnie), Marcia Lynn McNeill (Dan), Lori Kay Barnes, Jason Paul Kidd (Karen); 19 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Connie Lee Toyn, her parents, and all of her siblings. The family plans to gather for a night of memories on Friday, May 8, 2020, and, due to COVID 19 restrictions, will have a small graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Kaysville Cemetery. A small family viewing will be held just before the service. Special Thanks to the Wentworth of Draper and Tender Care Hospice.
All arrangements are being made through Russon Mortuaries. For anyone interested in honoring Zoma's life of service, please consider donating to Primary Children's Hospital, a dementia association, or other charitable organization of your choice in her name.