OGDEN — The Weber State University Symphony Orchestra and the Weber State University Choir are teaming up for their annual holiday concert.
The choir and orchestra will present two concerts — at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.— on Sunday, Dec. 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th St. The church provides an intimate setting for the holiday music.
Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, and $4.50 for students.
For tickets or information, go to weberstatetickets.com or call 801-626-8500.