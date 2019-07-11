SNOWBASIN — The free Movies on the Mountain Series at Snowbasin Resort continues with “Aquaman” next week.
The 2018 PG-13 rated movie stars Jason Momoa, whose character tries to prevent a war between the worlds on land and in the ocean. It also stars Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe. Running time is 2 hours, 22 minutes.
The film will be shown at dusk Monday on the Earl’s Lodge Lawn at Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, in the mountains above Huntsville. Admission is free.
Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs. Food and dinner specials will be available beginning at 6 p.m.
The Wildflower Mini Golf and the Kid’s Zone Activities will also begin at 6 p.m., featuring bungee jumping and a climbing wall.
No outside food or drink allowed.
For more information visit www.snowbasin.com or call 888-437-5488.