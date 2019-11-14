Gogola: Montana’s young defensive front, especially the D-line, has really come to life in the past three games, totaling 20 TFLs and 13 sacks. They’re finally getting pressure into the backfield and had Portland State quarterback Davis Alexander running for his life most of the second half two weeks ago.
Jesse Sims, the lone senior on the line, is a bit of a wrecking ball at nose tackle. Redshirt freshman DE Alex Gubner leads the team with three INTs, getting his hands up at the line or dropping back into underneath coverage.
Montana LB Jace Lewis has followed in the steps of Dante Olson, roaming the field to make tackles, highlighted by a career-three sacks at Portland State. Linebacker Patrick O’Connell leads the team in sacks and has brought a high-energy motor in his first season after transferring from Division II. Safety Robby Hauck, coach Hauck’s son, is a hard-hitting safety who regularly seems to make his way to the ball.
I’d say the defense most like Weber State that the Griz have seen is probably Sac State because of the D-line. The Hornets also have a strong rush defense and ability to get into the backfield. They regularly set up camp in the Grizzlies’ backfield. Weber State and Sac State seem similar in terms of D-line depth, although the Wildcats may be more physically formidable compared to the speed the Hornets showed.