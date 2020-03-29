What a month March has been for all of us. At the beginning of the month, our kids were in school, we were playing and watching sports, we were gathering for dinner at restaurants and we were looking forward to the last couple of months of spring skiing. Then everything changed and our lives have been put on hold. We have been separated. We have been working from home. There has been so much uncertainty and a great deal of suffering because of a virus we can’t even see. Yet somehow beauty in our community has emerged. We have gotten creative in the ways we interact and communicate. People have pitched in to help in any way they could. The photojournalist at the Standard-Examiner has been witness to both heartbreak and joy. Please take a minute to look at some of the best moments captured in this whirlwind of March 2020.
Each week, the photojournalist at the Standard-Examiner takes a deeper look at one corner of life in northern Utah for the Wasatch Reflections series. You can find these features every Sunday in the paper and online.