1. Layton

Previous: 2

And still, the lone unbeaten boys basketball team left in Utah: the Layton Lancers.

They're 13-0 overall, 6-0 in Region 1 and can establish themselves as the team to beat in Region 1 if they beat Fremont on Tuesday.

The question is if Layton can come down off the high of beating arch-rival Davis on Friday and get ready to defend one of the best backcourts in the state?

2. Davis

Previous: 1

Before Friday, Davis' (12-1, 5-1 Region 1) hadn't shot under 40% from the field in a game yet this season.

The message from head coach Chad Sims after the team's first loss of the season, he said, was that the goal isn't to be undefeated: it's for the Darts to be playing their best at the end of the season.

In that regard, there's plenty of time left.

3. Fremont

Previous: 3

The ball is literally in Fremont's court, as the Silverwolves face Layton on Tuesday with a chance to end the first round of Region 1 play in a three-way tie for first with the Lancers and Davis.

4. Woods Cross

Previous: 4

It was really one quarter that did the trick, but the 15-point win over Farmington asserted Woods Cross (11-3, 2-0 Region 5) still as the team to beat in Region 5.

5. Bountiful

Previous: Not ranked

Bountiful (9-7, 2-0 Region 5) has won seven of the last eight games. Both Region 5 games were on the road and the loss was against Wasatch Academy.

Notes:

At some point, one would expect Farmington (10-5, 1-1 Region 5) to get back into the rankings. The Phoenix has been too good this season to just melt into the background.

 

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!