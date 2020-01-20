1. Layton
Previous: 2
And still, the lone unbeaten boys basketball team left in Utah: the Layton Lancers.
They're 13-0 overall, 6-0 in Region 1 and can establish themselves as the team to beat in Region 1 if they beat Fremont on Tuesday.
The question is if Layton can come down off the high of beating arch-rival Davis on Friday and get ready to defend one of the best backcourts in the state?
2. Davis
Previous: 1
Before Friday, Davis' (12-1, 5-1 Region 1) hadn't shot under 40% from the field in a game yet this season.
The message from head coach Chad Sims after the team's first loss of the season, he said, was that the goal isn't to be undefeated: it's for the Darts to be playing their best at the end of the season.
In that regard, there's plenty of time left.
3. Fremont
Previous: 3
The ball is literally in Fremont's court, as the Silverwolves face Layton on Tuesday with a chance to end the first round of Region 1 play in a three-way tie for first with the Lancers and Davis.
4. Woods Cross
Previous: 4
It was really one quarter that did the trick, but the 15-point win over Farmington asserted Woods Cross (11-3, 2-0 Region 5) still as the team to beat in Region 5.
5. Bountiful
Previous: Not ranked
Bountiful (9-7, 2-0 Region 5) has won seven of the last eight games. Both Region 5 games were on the road and the loss was against Wasatch Academy.
Notes:
At some point, one would expect Farmington (10-5, 1-1 Region 5) to get back into the rankings. The Phoenix has been too good this season to just melt into the background.