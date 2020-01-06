1. Davis
Previous: 3
Friday's 85-74 win at Fremont was comprehensive, illuminating, shocking, you name it. For one, it told everyone that Davis (9-0, 2-0 Region 1) is for real. For two, an already interesting Region 1 is about to get downright insane.
"Region 1's a big deal. Last year we made a run in the state tournament, it's fun right now. It's a lot of fun right now, I mean, Region 1 is as competitive as you get. Geeze, we just played a really good team and we're probably going to play a better team in a couple weeks in Layton, you know what I'm saying?" Davis coach Chad Sims said Friday.
2. Layton
Previous: 2
Trying to decide where to rank Layton (9-0, 2-0 Region 1) and Fremont is like splitting hairs, but the fact is Layton has a zero in the loss column and gets the nod at No. 2 despite Fremont playing the second-toughest schedule in 6A to date.
In the meantime, the Lancers go to Weber on Tuesday for an interesting matchup particularly in the paint with Layton's Ethan Potter going against Weber's Max Triplett.
3. Fremont
Previous: 1
Sometimes a loss can be beneficial if you learn enough from it. In Fremont's (9-1, 1-1 Region 1) case, the Silverwolves' defense got sliced apart time after time as Davis players relentlessly drove the lane or posted up inside.
Fremont goes to Northridge on Tuesday and it's likely the Knights are going to see an extra determined effort from the Silverwolves.
4. Woods Cross
Previous: 4
The Wildcats (8-3) didn't play last week. They go to West High on Tuesday and Viewmont on Friday.
5. Box Elder
Previous: 5
The last two games, Box Elder (7-3) is shooting 76.7% (33 for 43) from the free throw line after coming in with a 61.7% foul shooting rate.
Notes:
Ben Lomond (3-7) and Ogden (2-8) meet Tuesday at Ogden High in the hardwood version of the Iron Horse (maybe the basketball version can be called the Iron H-O-R-S-E).