1. Davis
Previous: 1
If there was any doubt left about who the best team was, Davis (18-1, 11-1 Region 1) erased it.
Two more wins and the Darts clinch an outright Region 1 title, which would be their first region championship since 2015 when a Jesse Wade-led team beat Layton in a winner-take-all regular-season finale.
The 2014-15 team was recognized before Friday's Davis-Layton game and, as one would expect, Wade got the biggest cheer from the student section.
2. Layton
Previous: 2
The two losses Layton (17-2, 10-2 Region 1) are easily correctable, so the Lancers should have a lot of confidence heading into the final week.
And when you have a team where five players average double-figure scoring, why shouldn't that team be confident?
Layton and Fremont play each other on Thursday in the regular-season finale with the winner likely getting the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, unless one team stumbles on Tuesday.
3. Fremont
Previous: 3
Of any team in Region 1, Fremont (18-2, 10-2 Region 1) has the hardest remaining schedule.
The Silverwolves go to Weber on Tuesday, the site of their only region loss last season, before heading to Layton for a big rematch on Thursday.
A third straight region title is probably out of their hands, but a couple of wins this week would help their state playoff cause greatly.
4. Woods Cross
Previous: 4
There's a three-way tie for first place in Region 5. Woods Cross (15-5, 6-2 Region 5) goes up to No. 4 because the 'Cats have two double-digit wins over fellow first-place team Farmington and they've won four straight overall.
5. Bountiful
Previous: 4
Of any team in the state, Bountiful (13-9, 6-2 Region 5) probably has the toughest closing stretch to the regular season.
Bountiful faces Farmington on Tuesday, then Woods Cross on Friday, the two other teams tied for first in the region.
Notes:
Farmington (15-6, 6-2 Region 5) has to play Bountiful on the road Tuesday, then hosts Viewmont in a split-school rivalry on Friday, so it's not like the Phoenix has an easy finish to the regular season.