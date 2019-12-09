1. Fremont
Last week: 1
If it's not one senior guard, it's the other. That's what Fremont's (4-0) opponents found out last week. In the overtime win over state title contender Skyridge, Dallin Hall scored 28 points with eight rebounds and eight assists. In the comeback win at Woods Cross, it was Baylor Harrop scoring 29 on 11-of-14 shooting with seven boards.
2. Layton
Last week: 2
Then Lancers (3-0) have their home opener Tuesday against Ridgeline, which is a tricky matchup given the fact the Riverhawks played Fremont very well last week. In both their wins last week, Layton had four players in double-figure scoring.
3. Woods Cross
Last week: 3
Woods Cross (3-1) had a tough win over Skyridge followed by a 27-point win at Northridge and a close home loss to Fremont. The Wildcats get two Region 1 teams this week, Roy and Clearfield.
4. Davis
Last week: 4
Not so quietly, Davis (3-0) has won all three games by double digits: 15, 24 and 26. The leading scorer is senior Spencer Vernon, who averages 19 points per game on 62% shooting.
5. Weber
Last week: NR
One had to figure the Warriors (2-2) would get off the ground sooner rather than later. If they get consistent outside shooting from Cache Clark and good post play by Max Triplett, Weber could be a de-facto favorite to finish in the top half of the region.
Notable:
Farmington (3-1) will probably jump back into the rankings at some point. Three games between Tuesday-Friday await the Phoenix again this week. Sophomore Collin Chandler's averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.