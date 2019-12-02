1. Fremont
Fremont shot the lights out in a 22-point road win at Riverton last week, going 14 for 20 from inside the arc and 13 of 31 from 3-point range. FHS has a tricky home game Tuesday with Ridgeline and a measuring-stick game at home with Skyridge on Wednesday.
2. Layton
Four players scored 15-plus points for the Lancers (1-0) in a big win over American Fork. Layton can bring out the measuring stick again when it faces a revamped Olympus team Tuesday that still figures to be in 5A's upper echelon.
3. Woods Cross
Tuesday's 11-point win at Syracuse was probably the kind of start WX (1-0) wanted. The Wildcats get a big test with Skyridge, one of the early 6A favorites, this week.
4. Davis
A 15-point road win over a loaded Bountiful team should give Davis (1-0) all the confidence in the world, especially when the Darts got 40 combined points from Dylan Perreoud and Spencer Vernon, who combined for 50 points all of last year.
5. Farmington
If Farmington (1-0) is going to get games from sophomore Collin Chandler () like it did in the 20-point win over East, then the Phoenix is going to be a tougher out than many thought. FHS has a Region 1 foray this week with Syracuse at home, followed by Northridge and Weber on the road.
Notable:
Bountiful is 0-2 against two really good 6A teams, Davis and Jordan. BHS has exclusively difficult games the rest of the non-region schedule.
Box Elder beat what's supposed to be a very good Green Canyon team by 12 on the road. That fact is made more impressive given that GC's student section has given it one of the most intimidating home atmospheres in the state.