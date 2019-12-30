1. Fremont
Previous: 1
Dallin Hall is nearly averaging a triple-double each game with 21.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists from the point guard spot.
Four Fremont (9-0, 1-0 Region 1) players average double-figure scoring — Baylor Harrop (15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds), Tige Voorhees (13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds) and Kipp Calder (10.1 points) — and the team leads the state with 11.3 made 3-pointers per game at a 39% 3-point shooting percentage.
2. Layton
Previous: 2
Layton (8-0, 1-0 Region 1) can score inside with junior forward Ethan Potter, outside with senior guards Tanner Kofoed and Jacob Randall, and a little of both with junior forward Preston Squire. Pick your poison.
The 8-0 start is by far Layton's best in this decade.
3. Davis
Previous: 4
All seven wins for Davis (7-0) have come by double digits. The Darts seem to have one quarter per game where they completely dominate.
Normally, it's the third quarter, where Davis has outscored teams 125-72, including a combined 45-14 the past two games against Pleasant Grove and Weber.
4. Woods Cross
Previous: 3
The final non-region tuneup for Woods Cross (7-3) comes Jan. 7 at West. Four of the next five games, including three of the first four Region 5 games, are on the road, where the Wildcats are so-far unbeaten (they lost a neutral-site tournament game to Union High from Washington).
5. Box Elder
Previous: NR
Box Elder (6-3) has rather quietly put together a good start to the season with wins against Weber, Bear River and Clearfield on the resume. Senior guard Riley Dahlgren averages 18.4 points per game and he's made 32 3-pointers in the first nine games.
Notables
Region 1 play resumes Friday with one of what could be a dozen huge matchups this winter: Davis at Fremont. The Silverwolves won the region last year by one game over Davis, whom they beat both times last year.
Region 5 games start next week and Region 10 games resume next week.
Bear River senior Mark Huber is averaging 23.7 points per game, which would rank fifth in the state, according to MaxPreps.