1. Davis
Previous: 2
Davis (14-1, 7-1 Region 1) is ranked behind Fremont in both the UHSAA RPI and MaxPreps rankings, but here's why the Darts are at No. 1: They have an 11-point road win at Fremont and a 5-point road loss at Layton.
The Davis-Fremont rematch is Tuesday and if the ball is in anyone's court the rest of the way, it's Davis since the Darts get Fremont and Layton at home in the second round of region play.
2. Fremont
Previous: 3
Fremont's (15-1, 7-1 Region 1) win over Layton last Tuesday means Region 1 has a three-way tie for first place and the champion will decided by the equivalent of a spin on the roulette wheel.
Fremont has the hardest closing stretch in the schedule with both Layton and Davis on the road, with the latter coming Tuesday.
3. Layton
Previous: 1
Honestly, trying to find a way to separate the top three teams in Region 1 is like splitting hairs. One could make a case for each team.
The case for Layton (14-1, 7-1 Region 1) is that it's the only team to figure out a way to beat Davis — and not just beat the Darts, but hold them to under 40% shooting.
4. Bountiful
Previous: 5
Since a 1-5 start, Bountiful (11-7, 4-0 Region 5) has ripped off 10 wins in its last 12 games, good now for a No. 7 ranking in the RPI, which would potentially mean two home playoff games.
If it beats Farmington on Tuesday, Bountiful will be unbeaten through the first round of region play and well on its way to a repeat region title.
5. Woods Cross
Previous: 4
Just when things appear to be going well, they don't go well. Woods Cross (11-5, 2-2 Region 5) feels that especially after losing both games this week. The ’Cats look for a rebound Tuesday when they host Bonneville.
Notes
Farmington (12-5, 3-1 Region 5) sits in decent position not just in the region, but in RPI where the Phoenix rank seventh. Should it move up to eighth, Farmington would be in line for two home playoff games.