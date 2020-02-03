1. Davis
A 36-point win over the two-time defending region champions is the literal definition of emphatic.
That's what Davis (16-1, 9-1 Region 1) did last week against Fremont.
The thing about the Darts is their length all across the floor makes them hard to score against since they can switch screens on virtually any player.
They host Layton on Friday in a rematch of their only loss this year.
2. Layton
The way that Davis is beating people these days, it makes Layton's (16-1, 9-1 Region 1) win over the Darts earlier this season somehow more impressive.
The Lancers have been tested twice recently against Roy and Northridge and passed both times.
In 10 region games, Layton leads Region 1 in scoring average with 77.9.
3. Fremont
There was some considerable optimism in Fremont's (16-2, 8-2 Region 1) camp that the Silverwolves would have a better showing against Davis the second time around.
Soon after the second quarter started, that optimism vanished in a puff.
4. Bountiful
There's a merry-go-round in Region 5 right now after Bountiful (12-8, 5-1 Region 5) beat Woods Cross, which has beaten Farmington by double digits twice, who has handed Bountiful its only region loss so far.
Bountiful has a city rivalry game on the road at Viewmont and closes the season at WX, so a repeat region title this year would be very impressive to say the least.
5. Woods Cross
The thing that's keeping the 'Cats (13-5, 4-2 Region 5) in the rankings is a pair of nice wins against Farmington.
Notes:
Ogden visits Ben Lomond on Tuesday night in what is likely the final meeting between the two rivals in Ben Lomond's old gymnasium, that is if the gym's roof doesn't leak and cause the floor to warp from all the snow that fell Monday morning.
Farmington (13-6, 4-2 Region 5) has a kryptonite in its two years of existence, and that is Woods Cross. The Phoenix is 1-3 against the Wildcats.
The rest of Region 1 outside the unofficially named Big Three is playing for fourth place. Weber (10-7, 5-5 Region 1) leads the pack by two games over Roy and Syracuse and the Warriors have won three of the last four games.