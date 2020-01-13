1. Davis
Previous: 1
It appears that Davis (11-0, 4-0 Region 1) senior guard Jake Sampson is rounding into his 2018-19 form following ACL surgery earlier this year which kept him sidelined until October.
Sampson's last four games: 15.8 points per game, 19 for 31 (61.3%) from the field and 16 of 25 (64%) from 3-point range.
2. Layton
Previous: 2
Layton's two wins last week — 78-46 at Weber and 96-64 against Northridge — bumped the Lancers' (11-0, 4-0 Region 1) average margin of victory to 21.4 points per game.
A home tilt with Syracuse comes Tuesday before a highly anticipated home showdown with Davis on Friday.
3. Fremont
Previous: 3
Fremont (11-1, 3-1 Region 1) held serve last week against the two of the bottom teams in the region, but only just.
It was a 58-54 win at 1-10 Northridge followed by a 65-50 win over Clearfield where the Falcons shot 49% from inside the arc. The first big rivalry game comes Tuesday for the Silverwolves at home against Weber.
4. Woods Cross
Previous: 4
The Cats (10-3, 1-0 Region 5) needed a 24-11 fourth quarter to beat Viewmont on the road Friday. There's either going to be some affirmation for the No. 4 spot or some changes after this week because Woods Cross hosts Farmington on Friday in the teams' only game.
5. Farmington
Previous: Not ranked
Farmington averages 71.1 points per game and anyone who watched the Phoenix (10-4, 1-0 Region 5) dismantle a good Box Elder team last Friday will see that there's substance behind the numbers.
Notable:
Bountiful (8-6, 1-0 Region 5) has won its last six games, including an overtime win against Lone Peak and a couple of defensive struggles at Bonneville and Juan Diego.
Box Elder's (8-4, 0-1 Region 5) 26-point loss at Farmington dropped the Bees out of the rankings.