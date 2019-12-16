1. Fremont
Last week: 1
Fremont (7-0) beat three of the best 6A teams in last week's Utah Elite 8 tournament and the Silverwolves beat Corner Canyon by 15 even when their star guard, Dallin Hall, scored just nine points. As a team, they shoot 49% from the field.
2. Layton
Last week: 2
Ethan Potter has been in ridiculous form with three games last week of 24, 31 and 28 points. The Lancers' (6-0) most impressive win of three wins last week was obviously the 92-87 decision over Lone Peak in which LP shot 46%, grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and Layton still managed to get the last laugh.
3. Woods Cross
Last week: 3
Three games in four days didn't faze the Wildcats (6-1), though they had to win late against both Clearfield and East. Getting some early season exposure to close games usually helps down the road.
4. Davis
Last week: 4
Davis won both games of a California road trip over the weekend, both by a 71-47 score. The Darts (5-0) have shot 49%, 51%, 47%, 48% and 51% their first five games.
5. Weber
Last week: 5
Weber (4-2) won a couple close games last week to push its winning streak to four games. The Warriors host defending state champion American Fork on Tuesday, then open Region 1 play at Davis.
Notable:
Layton Christian, the perennial 2A power, hosts Layton, a perennial 6A contender, on Tuesday. It's the first time the two schools have met in boys basketball.
Ben Lomond opens region play Tuesday with a long trip to Uintah High. Region 1 games start Friday.