WASHINGTON, D.C. — Longtime U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop suffered a minor stroke Monday night, according to his acting chief of staff Adam Stewart.
Bishop, 69, a Republican who has represented Utah's 1st Congressional District for nearly 17 years, was kept at George Washington University Hospital overnight as a precaution, Stewart said. He has now been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Stewart said, adding in a statement that he "is back to his witty and dry humored self."
In a call on KSL NewsRadio on Wednesday, Bishop said he currently has difficulty moving his right side. He said he will probably need physical therapy, but doesn't anticipate the stroke will have any long-lasting effects.
Stewart said Bishop's condition has improved since he suffered the stroke in Washington, but it has not been decided whether the congressman will return to Utah following his release.
Utah's Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted Wednesday afternoon, "Sending best wishes to my friend Rob Bishop. Ann and I wish him a speedy and full recovery."
This is Bishop's final term representing the 1st Congressional District after he opted not to seek reelection. He will be replaced by Republican Blake Moore in January, who beat Democratic opponent Darren Parry in a race for the vacated seat in November.
This article will be updated.