RIVERDALE — Police say at least one person is dead after a crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 15.
The Utah Highway Patrol indicated in a tweet that at least one person was dead following a crash involving two semitractor-trailers.
The crash occurred near mile marker 339 in the northbound lanes of I-15. Online dispatch records show Riverdale Fire Department units being sent to the area of the crash at 2:58 p.m.
It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or if others were injured in the crash.
The crash has caused serious backups in the northbound lanes of I-15. As of 3:30 p.m., only one lane, the right lane, was closed due to the crash.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.