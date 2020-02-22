Numerous police departments and dispatch centers around Utah are reporting issues with 911 calls being made to law enforcement.
Law enforcement agencies around the state indicated Saturday on Twitter they were experiencing problems with Verizon Wireless customers, and others indicated the problem was occurring with multiple cellphone carriers.
Police agencies in Davis County, including the Layton and Bountiful police departments, have been experiencing issues throughout the day Saturday. Meanwhile other agencies like the Clearfield Police Department have not been impacted.
Agencies around the state also have been experiencing issues, such as police departments in Provo, St. George and Summit County.
If you are trying to contact 911 and are experiencing issues, the following is a list of working nonemergency numbers that will connect you to an emergency dispatcher:
- Clearfield Police: 801-525-2806
- Davis County Sheriff's Office: 801-451-4150
- Layton Police: 801-497-8300
- Bountiful, West Bountiful, Woods Cross, and Centerville Police: 801-298-6000
- Salt Lake City 911: 801-799-3000 option 7
- Summit County Sheriff's Office: 435-615-3601
- Provo Police: 801-852-6210
- St. George Police: 435–627–4300