Weber County Jail inmate Kaleb Wiewandt managed to escape from the jail Tuesday evening.
Wiewandt was jailed on charges of bank fraud and identity theft, according to a press release from Weber County Sheriff's Office. He was being held at the jail for the U.S. Marshalls.
"We understand that news of an escape can cause alarm and fear in the community," the press release says. "We want the community to know that we have called out deputies and are working with the U.S. Marshalls to investigate this incident and to locate Kaleb."
At 7:35 pm on Tuesday, Wiewandt escaped by posing as another inmate, Matthew Belnap. He had Belnap's jail identification card in his possession and provided jail staff with Belnap's full name, date of birth and social security number from memory, the release says. Wiewandt had also recently shaved his head to more closely resemble Belnap.
The sheriff's office suspects that Wiewandt is headed to Orange County, California, where he is from. Members of the public should call their local police department if they see him, the release says.
Wiewandt was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt over a grey long-sleeve shirt, according to the release. He also has a grey hoodie.