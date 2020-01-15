ROY — A plane approaching Ogden-Hinckley Airport clipped a house and crashed, killing the pilot and sparking a fire that damaged another home, the Roy Police Department said.
Sgt. Matthew Gwynn said the twin-engine Cessna took off from Bountiful at 3 p.m. and crashed at about 3:10 at 1800 W. 5025 South.
Witnesses reported the plane was flying north over Interstate 15 and turned left with is landing gear down, Gwynn said. A wing struck a home's roof and crashed near the dwelling, he said.
The plane burned fiercely and the pilot, a 64-year-old man, was dead in the wreckage. No one on the ground was injured.
Gwynn said the first home sustained some roof damage and another home had minor fire damage.
Authorities were withholding the man's name pending notification of relatives.
Gwynn said the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the crash.
The crash occurred in an area where several planes have crashed in recent years, including a four-fatality crash on Interstate 15 in 2017.
Ogden-Hinckley Airport Manager Bryant Garrett said the plane Wednesday crashed approximately three miles outside of the airport's boundary.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Garrett said the crash wasn't having any impact on regular operations at the airport. Because the crash happened off of the airport, local emergency crews are tasked with emergency support, Garrett said.
"Outside of the fact that it probably makes every pilot a little bit melancholy, (airport operations) are normal," he said.
This was the second plane crash to occur in the area within the last two months.
On Nov. 17, an airplane carrying two people went down near Interstate 15 after taking off at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport. The aircraft hit a billboard before crashing down to the ground. Bystanders helped pull the two men from the aircraft, who both suffered serious injuries, with one man being airlifted to a hospital.
According to FAA records, the same plane from the Nov. 17 incident made an emergency landing on I-15 on May 23, 2018, flying under the Riverdale Road overpass and clipping a car, but no one was injured.