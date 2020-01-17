Multiple crashes have been reported along Interstate 15 in Weber County and throughout the state as a heavy snow falls through Northern Utah on Friday morning.
At 7:29 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that troopers in Weber County were "also on the scene of numerous crashes and en-route to many others."
"Expect delays along I-15 in the area, and be patient with us if you are stranded on the roadway following a crash waiting for a state trooper. Stay in your car with your seat belt on," UHP advised in the tweet.
Troopers in Utah, Weber and Summit are getting caught up now with calls for service. Our thanks goes out to our @UDOTTRAFFIC partners for the excellent work on our roadways. There are still many slick spots out there. Again, please drive accordingly. pic.twitter.com/2C7YT4olV7— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 17, 2020
Troopers were still getting caught up with various calls when UHP tweeted again at 8:23 a.m., adding that there were still "many slick spots out there. Again, please drive accordingly."
A winter weather advisory is in effect for all areas of Northern Utah along the I-15 corridor until 11 a.m. Friday. At least 1-4 inches of snow is expected to fall in the valleys, with 6-12 inches in the mountains.
All Utah state offices are opening two hours late, at 10 a.m., Friday morning due to the weather. Gov. Gary Herbert asked non-essential employees to "use their discretion, as roads may be snow-covered and icy" when deciding to come into work and urged telecommuting when possible.
The Weber School District tweeted that school is in session and buses are running throughout the district. However, "if you feel like you would rather keep your children home, we support your decision."