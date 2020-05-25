LAYTON — The Layton City Police Department has released the name of a woman killed Sunday morning.
The victim was Ashlyn Black, a 25-year-old woman from Layton, according to posts from the police department on Facebook and Twitter.
At 3:19 a.m. Sunday, 911 dispatch received a call from Ethan Hunsaker, 24, who said he’d killed someone 10 minutes earlier, according to a probable cause statement and press release from Layton Police. He requested that police kill him when they arrive, according to the statement.
When police arrived at the home near 1300 N. Reid Ave., they found Black lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to the torso. Despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report.
Hunsaker was cooperative with law enforcement and taken into custody without incident, the release states.
“The motive behind his homicide is under further investigation; however, the attack appears to have been unprovoked,” according to the press release.
The date was normal, and no arguments occurred, Hunsaker told police, as described in the probable cause statement.
Hunsaker has been diagnosed with mental illnesses, according to the statement, and he is on prescriptions for those illnesses. He told police that he has daily thoughts of suicide and homicide, the statement says.
Hunsaker started communicating with Black on Tinder, a dating app, at about 9 p.m. Saturday night, the statement says.
He picked up Black from her home, according to the statement, and the two went to a Layton bar, where they had alcoholic drinks. Hunsaker then drove Black to his home in Layton, where the two engaged in "intimate relations," the statement says. Hunsaker woke up later, he said, and he choked Black, who was lying next to him, for about a minute while she fought back.
Black was left lying on the floor while Hunsaker allegedly left the room to retrieve a pocket knife from the kitchen, which is the weapon used to stab her. He said he wanted to kill her, according to the statement, and he realized that she was not dead after he choked her, suggesting that she had lost consciousness or was otherwise incapacitated, though the statement does not provide information about her state.
Police say Hunsaker was booked into Davis County Jail on one count of murder, a first-degree felony. He is being held without bail, according to Farmington District Court documents, due to evidence that he "would constitute a substantial danger to ... another individual or to the community, or is likely to flee," the documents say.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300.