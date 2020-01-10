OGDEN — A drug-related shooting in Ogden left a North Ogden man dead and a suspect has been arrested, an Ogden Police Department spokesman said Friday.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Porter Avenue in northern Ogden, according to Lt. Michael Boone, but officials released few details about what happened other than to say drugs were somehow involved.
"This appears to have a genesis in drug use," Boone said.
Caleb Skipps, 19, of Pleasant View, was arrested in the matter and has been booked into the Weber County jail on homicide and other charges. "He was interviewed throughout the night during the investigation," Boone said.
Boone identified the man who died as Isaac Gonzalez, 21, of North Ogden. Police responded to a call about the shooting, found Gonzalez and transported him to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden for treatment, where he died. Soon thereafter, Boone said, a second unidentified individual showed up at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Information from the second individual contributed to the arrest of Skipps.
"We were able to determine these two incidents were related," Boone said. However, he didn't specify the nature of the apparent relation.
Two neighbors, who asked to remain anonymous, said the shooting occurred off Porter Avenue on Third Street on the south side of a church at 236 Porter Ave., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse for the Paradise Acres Ward. Friday morning, discarded medical supplies were still located at the scene as well as three yellow chalk circles, two in a parking area and a third on a nearby sidewalk.
Boone said he's not sure why the incident occurred where it did. "I don't have anything that I can tell you that would answer that currently," he said.
The neighborhood is made up of modest homes, and those living in the area said a shooting is way out of the ordinary.
"It's a tranquil neighborhood. There are never any shootings or bad people," said Adan Metel, who lives in the area. He was in his home, he said, when he heard several gunshots. He went out to see what was happening and saw law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance.
Meantime, authorities are still trying to pinpoint exactly what happened. "We are very early in the investigation. It's less than 24-hours old so there's a lot of information we're still following up on," Boone said.
This story will be updated when the Standard-Examiner gets new information.