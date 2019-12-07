OGDEN — An Ogden legend died Saturday.
Joe McQueen, pioneering jazz saxophonist and Northern Utah resident, died Saturday morning at the age of 100.
Fellow jazz musician Brad Wheeler said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon that McQueen, his close personal friend and fellow musician, died at 10:20 a.m. Saturday.
"He has been living his whole life for this day," Wheeler wrote in the post. "He told me to tell everyone not to cry for him, that when you think about him to think about all of the blessings he had received, and know that he had lived a full and meaningful life."
Lars Yorgason, an Ogden resident and bass player, told the Standard-Examiner that McQueen was a wonderful person, and he's considered himself lucky to call McQueen a friend.
"He was a very honest, honorable person," Yorgason said. "I think the world should know that. I'm grateful I was his friend."
Yorgason played with McQueen since 1977, when he moved back to Ogden. He described McQueen as a leader for desegregating Ogden establishments, telling club owners that he wouldn't play at their establishments unless they allowed people of all colors inside.
"He was a force in getting establishments to reduce and eliminate segregation in Ogden," Yorgason said. "He really enjoyed being in Ogden."
Social media posts from family members, like from Lucretia McQueen, and community organizations, like the Salt Lake City-based nonprofit Excellence in the Community Concert Series, mourned the loss of the local icon.
McQueen was born May 30, 1919, in Ponder, Texas, and was raised by his grandmother in Ardmore, Oklahoma, according to previous Standard-Examiner reporting.
He began playing the saxophone as a teenager, eventually touring the country with jazz bands. In late 1945 McQueen and his new bride, Thelma, were traveling with a band when they made a stop in Ogden. While here, another member of the band stole the group’s money and left town. The couple decided to stay and make a home here.
McQueen became a fixture in the local music scene, playing with many of the big jazz names coming through town — Charlie Parker, Chet Baker, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie. He also toured on and off throughout the West.
Through the years, McQueen toured across the country but always remained true to Ogden.
Earlier this year on June 1, dozens gathered at Ogden's Second Baptist Church to celebrate McQueen's 100th birthday.
Speaker after speaker noted McQueen is an inspiration for more than just his music. They praised McQueen for breaking barriers during segregation, playing in any clubs he could, and helping generations of younger musicians learn how to play and be good people.
In anticipation for his centennial birthday, the Utah Legislature passed House Concurrent Resolution 12, which honored the jazz legend's birthday. The musician also received a brand new saxophone from the Sandy-based company Cannonball Musical Instruments.
In 2002, former Utah Gov. Michael Leavitt declared that every April 18 would be Joe McQueen Day.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.