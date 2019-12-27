SOUTH OGDEN — An Ogden man is dead following a police shooting that took place early Friday morning in South Ogden.
Early Friday, Ogden Police officers began chasing a red Ford Mustang that was fleeing from police. Officers were able to successfully deploy spike strips to stop the car, according to a press release from the South Ogden Police Department.
The Mustang ultimately came to a stop near 40th Street and Wall Avenue.
Police said that "due to the circumstances while attempting to approach and contact the suspect driver of the vehicle," an officer with the South Ogden Police Department fired his or her gun, killing the Ogden man. He was rushed to a hospital before he died, according to the SOPD.
Further details regarding what led to the fatal shooting or why police were chasing the Mustang were not available as of Friday afternoon.
That man was identified by the Weber County Attorney's Office as Frederick Jeremy Atkin, a 42-year-old Ogden resident. Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time and Atkin's family has been notified of his death.
The Weber County Attorney's Office said at least one SOPD officer discharged their firearm during the incident that killed Atkin. No officers or others were injured in connection with the shooting.
The incident will be investigated by Weber County Attorney's Office.
The South Ogden Police officer who fired his or her weapon was placed on administrative leave as an investigation into the shooting is underway. This is a standard procedure for departments around the country and state.
Friday's shooting brings the number of fatal officer-involved shootings up to four in Weber and Davis counties this year.
The latest fatal shooting took place just outside of the Layton Hills Mall when a fugitive was shot and killed Oct. 8 after being pursued by U.S. Marshals. Zackary Aldridge Hall, 28, was shot after he got into his car and tried to escape by allegedly ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.