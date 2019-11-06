OGDEN — An Ogden courthouse is being evacuated after a bomb threat was reported made to law enforcement.
Lawrence Webster, a court executive for the 2nd District courthouses in Weber, Davis and Morgan counties, confirmed to the Standard-Examiner that the Ogden 2nd District Court was being evacuated as of 3:20 p.m.
Webster said he was notified of the bomb threat just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Webster said he did not know how police learned of the threat, but said the courthouse was currently under evacuation.
Weber County Sheriff's Office Lt. Joshua Marigoni said that police are at the scene and investigating whether or not the treat is legitimate.
As a precaution, police have closed Grant and Lincoln avenues between 25th and 26th streets as police investigate the building.
Just before 4:30 p.m., Geoff Fattah, a public information officer for Utah State Courts, said in a tweet that the security sweep of the building was still being conducted. Most court staff have been sent home for the day, and all inmates at the courthouse have been sent back to jail.
Fattah said that the courthouse will likely remain closed for the day and should be back open Thursday morning.
Wednesday's threat is nowhere near the first time a bomb threat has forced the evacuation of the Ogden district courthouse.
The ongoing threat is the second time in 2019 that the courthouse has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. On Jan. 15, a bomb threat was phoned in to Weber 911 dispatchers, forcing the evacuation of the building. A sweep of the building showed no signs of a bomb, police said in January.
In April 2018, the Ogden courthouse received bomb threats on three consecutive Thursdays, prompting an evacuation of the building each time.
Police later arrested Tonisha Chontae Lester and charged her with multiple federal felonies. She later pleaded guilty to one count of threatening the use of explosives.
U.S. District Court Judge Dee Benson ruled that Lester, who had been held at the Davis County Jail without bail from April 2018 until February 2019, had served enough time in jail to cover her sentence.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.