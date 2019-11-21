CLINTON — Police have released new information regarding an Amber Alert that was issued Wednesday night, including a photo of the missing child.
Police say an infant, Audrey Westfall, was reportedly taken from a home in Clinton by her birthmother, Taylor Webb, according to a press release from the Clinton Police Department.
The child was living with her maternal grandmother, who police say had court-ordered guardianship over the child.
Police believe that Webb is en route to Modesto, California with the child, but police do not know how they are traveling, according to the release.
Investigators are working with multiple law enforcement agencies in California and Utah in the hopes to bring the child home.
Police are also asking that anyone who lives near the area of 2400 N. 2700 West in Clinton and has home or doorbell security cameras to review footage from Nov. 20 between the times of 2:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Webb is described as a 5' 5" white woman weighing 130 pounds with long, dark blond hair. She has tattoos on her upper chest near her collarbones.
If you or someone you know have information regarding the whereabouts of Webb or the infant, please contact the Clinton Police Department through the Davis County Dispatch non-emergency number at 801-451-4151.