ROY — A plane crashed Wednesday in Roy near the Ogden Airport, Weber County emergency dispatch confirmed.
The incident happened at about 3:10 p.m. at 1800 W. 5050 South, a dispatcher said.
The crash occurred in an area where several planes have crashed in recent years, including a four-fatality crash on Interstate 15 in 2017.
Ogden-Hinckley Airport Manager Bryant Garrett said the plane was a "small, twin-engine" aircraft and crashed approximately three miles outside of the airport's boundary.
The number of people aboard the plane and their status is unknown at this time.
Garrett said if the crash was fatal, the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the incident and inspectors would likely be in Roy, at the scene of the crash, within a day or two.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Garrett said the crash wasn't having any impact on regular operations at the airport. Because the crash happened off of the airport, local emergency crews are tasked with emergency support, Garrett said.
"Outside of the fact that it probably makes every pilot a little bit melancholy, (airport operations) are normal," he said.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is the second plane crash to occur in the area within the last two months.
On Nov. 17, an airplane carrying two people went down near Interstate 15 after taking off at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport. The aircraft hit a billboard before crashing down to the ground. Bystanders helped pull the two men from the aircraft, who both suffered serious injuries, with one man being airlifted to a hospital.
According to FAA records, the same plane from the Nov. 17 incident made an emergency landing on I-15 on May 23, 2018, flying under the Riverdale Road overpass and clipping a car, but no one was injured.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.