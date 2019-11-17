WEBER COUNTY — Emergency crews are at the scene after a plane crash that injured at least three people along Interstate 15 near Roy.
Online dispatch records show police and medical crews are at the scene of a plane crash near 1500 W. 4450 South in Roy. Crews were sent to the scene at 3:25 p.m., according to dispatch records.
During a Facebook Live video, Roy Police Officer Stuart Hackworth said a single-engine aircraft crashed near Airport Road and 4500 South in Roy.
Two people were inside the airplane when it went down, and both suffered serious injuries, with one being flown to a hospital via Life Flight helicopter, according to Hackworth.
He added that a citizen who tried to help those in the airplane suffered minor injuries.
The Utah Highway Patrol said in a tweet that southbound lanes of I-15 will be closed "until further notice" and are encouraging drivers to use Interstate 84 instead. Those already in I-15 southbound lanes will be diverted to I-84.
Hackworth also said Airport Road will be closed between 4400 South and 4800 South until further notice as well.
Drivers in northbound lanes are encouraged to focus on the road while driving by the airplane crash area in the hope that no vehicle crashes will take place nearby.
In 2017, four Weber County residents were killed after their airplane crashed on I-15 near Riverdale. The National Transportation Safety Board recently released its investigation into the crash but could not find an official cause for the crash other than the pilot having issues during takeoff.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.