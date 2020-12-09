WASHINGTON, D.C. — Longtime U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop suffered a minor stroke Monday night, according to his acting chief of staff Adam Stewart.
Bishop, 69, was kept at George Washington University Hospital overnight as a precaution, Stewart said. He has now been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Stewart said, adding in a statement that he "is back to his witty and dry humored self."
In a call on KSL NewsRadio on Wednesday, Bishop said he currently has difficulty moving his right side. He said he will probably need physical therapy but doesn't anticipate the stroke will have any long-lasting effects.
Stewart said Bishop's condition has improved since he suffered the stroke in Washington, but it has not been decided whether the congressman will return to Utah following his release.
Multiple members of Utah's Congressional delegation took to Twitter with well wishes.
Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted Wednesday afternoon, "Sending best wishes to my friend Rob Bishop. Ann and I wish him a speedy and full recovery."
"Sending prayers to my mentor & friend Rob and his family. Wishing him a speedy recovery. We love you, brother," tweeted Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah.
Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, joined in, saying, "I am sorry to hear this. Sue and I will be praying for you, friend. Hope you're able to get some rest and keep recovering — no pickleball!"
This is Bishop's ninth and final term representing the 1st Congressional District after he opted not to seek reelection. He will be replaced by Republican Blake Moore in January, who beat Democratic opponent Darren Parry in a race for the vacated seat in November.
While hospitalized Tuesday, Bishop missed votes on two pieces of legislation, according to his website. The Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative Act of 2020 and the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 both passed the House.
Bishop is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and lamented missing the NDAA vote, which he said is of critical importance to Hill Air Force Base, while speaking on KSL NewsRadio on Wednesday.
The first act, among other things, establishes an initiative within the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department to protect service members and veterans. The NDAA is part of an annual series of bills that sets military spending for the year.
President Donald Trump threatened to veto 2021's version over a provision to rename military bases named after Confederate generals and because it did not include a repeal of Section 230, which provides legal protection for technology companies regarding content posted by users. The bill passed the House with a veto-proof majority.
Bishop is also the current ranking Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee. He previously served 16 years in the Utah State Legislature and spent 28 years as a high school teacher. The congressman is a lifelong resident of the 1st Congressional District and currently lives in Brigham City.