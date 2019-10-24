Baxter Franklin King

Baxter Franklin King, 19, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 14. Those who may have seen him should contact the Utah State University Police Department at 435-797-1939.

 Photo supplied, Utah State University Police Department

LOGAN — A Utah State University student was found dead Wednesday night after he was missing for several days

The university's police department indicated in a news release that USU student Baxter King was found dead in Logan Canyon. 

No foul play is suspected, according to police. 

"Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time," the press release said. "We are heartbroken to lose a member of our Aggie family."

"We thank all of those who shared posts on Facebook and Twitter and those who physically searched for him." 

King, 19, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 14, according to the USU Police Department. He last exchanged text messages messages with another person on Oct. 17.

Jacob Scholl is the Cops and Courts Reporter for the Standard-Examiner. Email him at jscholl@standard.net and follow him on Twitter at @Jacob_Scholl.

