LOGAN — A Utah State University student was found dead Wednesday night after he was missing for several days.
The university's police department indicated in a news release that USU student Baxter King was found dead in Logan Canyon.
No foul play is suspected, according to police.
"Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time," the press release said. "We are heartbroken to lose a member of our Aggie family."
"We thank all of those who shared posts on Facebook and Twitter and those who physically searched for him."
King, 19, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 14, according to the USU Police Department. He last exchanged text messages messages with another person on Oct. 17.