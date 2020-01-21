WEST BOUNTIFUL — West Bountiful Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed a gas station Friday night.
Police say around 9:30 p.m. a woman walked into a Shell gas station at 560 W. 500 South and demanded money from the teller, according to a press release Tuesday from the West Bountiful Police Department.
Though the suspect did not display a weapon or threaten the clerk, police say she left one hand in her pocket, "which led the teller to believe she possibly had a weapon," police said.
The teller gave the woman close to $700 in cash. Police said the robber sprayed mace or pepper spray into the store as she was walking out. She then ran away from the store, heading southwest.
Police believe the suspect is a Caucasian or Hispanic woman between the ages of 30 and 40. She was described as wearing a baseball hat with a red brim, a black mask covering all of her face except her eyes, a green coat, black gloves, blue jeans and grey Nike shoes.
If you or someone you know have any information about the robbery, please contact the West Bountiful Police Department.
For the department's office, call 801-292-4487, and to get in contact with a dispatcher, call 801-298-6000.