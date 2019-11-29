OGDEN — Wanna see Ralphie shoot his eye out on the big screen?
Brewviews Ogden will offer a free screening of the classic 1983 holiday comedy “A Christmas Story” at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in the theater, 2293 Grant Ave.
“A Christmas Story,” set in the 1940s, tells the story of a young boy named Ralphie who attempts to convince his parents, his teacher and Santa that he’s been good enough to receive a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas. It stars Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin.
The film is rated PG. Running time is 1 hour, 34 minutes.
To reserve a seat for Brunch at Brewvies, visit the theater any time prior to the show.
For more information, visit brewvies.com or call 801-392-2012.