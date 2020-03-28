March 15, 2014
Weber State 88, North Dakota 67
Less than a year later, Weber State again hosted a tournament championship game. But this time, it was the one the Wildcats truly wanted: the Big Sky title game.
WSU had taken its lumps in nonconference play but its 14-6 conference mark was good enough to secure home court. After needing overtime to survive Northern Colorado in the semifinals, WSU left no doubt in the title game and got back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven seasons.
The Wildcats scorched the nets to open the contest, setting up a 40-minute-long catharsis for WSU fans inside The Dee. WSU shot 10 of 11 to open the game, including five 3-pointers, and raced to 27 points in the first nine minutes.
A senior-laden North Dakota squad cut it to 41-34 before Davion Berry canned a leaning 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer — then turned and high-fived Damian Lillard, sitting in the front row right where Berry took his shot.
Kyle Tresnak scored 27 points, 21 in the second half, while shooting 11 of 15 inside the arc. Berry added 19 points and four assists, and Joel Bolomboy grabbed 11 rebounds.
As a team, WSU shot 10 of 22 from deep to bury UND and get to the Big Dance.