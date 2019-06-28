Clearfield’s three-day celebration of America runs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 2-4, in the city.
The Fun kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a patriotic concert in the Bicentennial Park amphitheater, 931 E. 600 South. A special guest speaker from Hill Air Force Base will address the audience, followed by a performance by the Clearfield Community Band.
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a pool party will be held at the Clearfield Aquatic & Fitness Center, 825 State St. Dance on the deck of the pool, or slide down the spiral water slide. Then, at dusk that evening, a free outdoor movie — “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — will be held in Fisher Park, 934 S. 1000 East.
The party shifts into high gear on Thursday morning with the Freedom Run 5K at 7 a.m., followed by the Pancake Breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. at 700 S. State St.
The city’s annual Hometown Parade will be held at 9:30 a.m. The route takes it along State Street.
Then, at 6 p.m. the Davis Hospital Festival begins at Fisher Park, with food, vendors, beverages and more. A free evening concert will feature local bands Michael Barrow & the Tourists, and Foreign Figures.
The evening concludes with what the city bills as “the second largest fireworks show in northern Utah.”
For more information, visit www.clearfieldcity.org or call 801-525-2701.